(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police recently responded to a call of rowdy horse and buggies and made an arrest for charges related to underage drinking.

At about 12:17 a.m. on July 16, PSP Troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Byler Road in Sparta Township (Crawford County). The station was dispatched to the location for reports of beer cans being thrown from horse and buggies and kids hanging off them, a PSP report said.

While patrolling, troopers found a male juvenile sitting on the side of the road. PSP alleges the juvenile was under the influence of alcohol and underage.

According to the PSP report, the 16-year-old Spartansburg male was arrested, transported home and released to a parent. Charges were filed.

The incident comes less than a month after a handful of underage males were arrested and charged when a horse and buggy was pulled over at the 24000 block of Britton Run Road, also in Sparta Township.