ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a teenage girl who went missing last week, is again being looked for by authorities.

Chloe M. Wall is a 14-year-old white female, approximately 5’2”, 115 lbs. Wall has brown shoulder-length hair that has been dyed purple and pink. She was last seen leaving her residence around 2:00 AM on Friday, February 18th.

She was reported missing on Sunday, February 20th at 8:00 AM.

Police do not have a clothing description at this time but know she was possibly wearing black Nike sneakers with white soles.

Wall is believed to possibly be in the Rome or Syracuse areas, but if you have any information please call the Rome Police at 315-339-7780.