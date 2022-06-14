(WWTI) — National organizations are urging individuals to “roll up a sleeve” for World Donor Day.

World Donor Day, observed on June 14, recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who generously give to save lives.

Organizations such as the American Red Cross help promote this day by encouraging individuals to donate blood or platelets throughout the month of June.

According to the Red Cross, blood donations typically decline in late spring and early summer, especially during holiday weeks.

However, the Red Cross said that blood and platelet donors are critically important in providing lifesaving care to patients in need. Below is a breakdown of the different types of donations:

Whole blood

Duration: 1 hour

Age: 16 years or older

Donation frequency: Every 56 days, up to 6 times a year

Weight: At least 110 lbs

Power Red

Duration: 1.5 hours

Female donors: At least 19 years, 5’5″ and weigh 150 lbs

Male donors: At least 17 years, 5’1″ and weigh 130 lbs

Donation frequency: Every 112 days, up to 3 times a year

Platelet

Duration: 2.5 hours

Age: At least 17 years old

Donation frequency: Every 7 days, up to 24 times a year

Weight: At least 110 lbs

Donors may be ineligible for these donations if they are ill, have low iron or have traveled outside of the United States.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).