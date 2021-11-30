Pulteney woman sentenced 15 years to life for fatally shooting husband

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Sherri Ann Ballam was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the October 2020 shooting death of her husband, Pulteney Dog Control Officer John Ballam.

In October 2021 Ballam pled guilty to the shooting at her home on Gloades Corners Road in Pulteney.

Ballam was also charged with tampering with evidence after District Attorney Brooks Baker said she hid the gun used in her husband’s death and reported to police that he was shot during a home invasion.

“She wanted to enter a plea of guilty and pled guilty to the entire indictment, which basically takes our office out of the ability to make any condition on the sentence,” said Baker following the plea announcement.

Ballam had requested a hearing for a lighter sentence, which was denied on Tuesday. Officials did not release a motive behind the fatal shooting.

During the initial shooting investigation, New York State Police were assisted by the Wayland Police Department, Cohocton Police Department, the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2012, Sherri Ballam was charged with second-degree forgery, a class D felony, for allegedly altering a dog-related court order that had been issued by a Pulteney Town Court Justice.