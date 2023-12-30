ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Grid has scheduled a power outage for the Genesee region on Saturday, January 6.

The outage is set to happen from the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. so crews can do repairs on two structures that support a transmission line. Roughly 7,300 customers from the following areas are expected to experience the outage: Avon, Calendonia, Lima, Livonia, Bloomfield and West Bloomfield, Henrietta, Honeoye Falls, Mendon, and Rush.

“We understand the inconvenience of an outage of this length at this time of year,” said

National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “The need to address these structures is urgent and

came to light in recent weeks during work related to extensive electric system upgrades our crews are conducting in the area. The work requires the skills of many line and construction workers who are committed to the safe, reliable delivery of energy to our Genesee region customers. We’re grateful to our customers and local officials who provided feedback regarding the best date and time to safely complete this project, and we look forward to doing so on Jan 6.”

National Grid says anyone using backup generators should operate them outdoors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. They also say to be sure to disconnect from the National Grid’s system before using the backup generator by shutting off the main breaker, located in the

electric service panel. Failure to do this could be dangerous.

There will be warming centers available that day at multiple locations listed below:

Livingston County

East Avon Fire Department at 1615 West Henrietta Rd Avon, NY 14414, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: (585) 226-8207

Avon Fire Department at 74 Genesee St. Avon, NY 14414, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: (585) 226-8770

Lima Emergency Services Base at 7024 W. Main St. Lima, NY 14485, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: (585) 624-2221

J.W. Jones Hall at 366 Leicester Rd. Caledonia, NY 14423, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: (585) 538-4626

Monroe County

Mendon Fire Department Community Room at 101 Mendon Ionia Rd. Mendon, NY, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: (585) 624-6061

Rush Fire Department Building at 1971 Rush Mendon Rd. Rush, NY 14543, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: (585) 533-2058

Honeoye Falls Ambulance Base at 210 East St. Honeoye Falls, NY 14472, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: (585) 624-2200

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a

respirator, should contact us at 1-800-642-4272 for information on requesting designation

as a life support customer. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.