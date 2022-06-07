STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Rochester was arrested just after 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with five offenses in Stafford Town Court.

Logan Biedrzycki was arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop with a child in the vehicle, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Biedrzycki was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, one count of unlawful fleeing in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving and various violations of Vehicle and Traffic Law.

He was taken into custody and arraigned in Stafford Town Court.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 12.