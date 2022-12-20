ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Orleans County justice resigned from her position while the New York State Commission conducts an investigation into posts on her Facebook page, the Commission announced Tuesday.

Judge Dawn M. Keppler, a Shelby Town Court Justice, was apprised by the NYS Commission after allegations that she promoted Facebook posts that were deemed “prejudicial and inflammatory” and after allegedly lending the prestige of her office to advance the private interests of others.

“Judges must approach social media with caution,” said Commission Administrator Robert Temeckjian. “Public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the courts is shaken whenever a judge originates or republishes social media posts that are insulting to particular individuals or groups, stridently political, or otherwise brash and indiscreet.”

On December 2, Judge Keppler resigned and agreed to a stipulation to never seek judicial office again.

Judge Keppler became a justice of the Shelby Town Court in 1999. She also became an associate justice of the Ridgeway Town Court in 2004 and an associate justice of the Yates Town Court. Her term was originally set to expire on December 31, 2023.