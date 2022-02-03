Oneida County COVID-19 update, February 3

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County COVID-19 has released its case numbers for February 3rd.

  • 206 new positive cases, 54,756 total.
  • 2,222 active positive cases.
  • 7.5% positivity rate.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 636 total.
  • 57 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 27 unvaccinated/30 vaccinated
    • 42 at MVHS
    • 4 at Rome Health
    • 11 out of county
      • 9 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
      • 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 3 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 2 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 47% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
    • The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 56 years-old.
    • The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 69 years-old.
    • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 33% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
    • Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 65% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss