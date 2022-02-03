Oneida County COVID-19 update, February 3

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police officials announced Thursday three arrests in connection to a "pattern of larcenies and robberies" connected to a jewelry store robbery and purse snatching.

Greece police officials say 20-year-old Jaquan Simpson of Rochester and 20-year-old Kashmiere Coats of Rochester are charged with second degree robbery, second degree assault, and third degree grand larceny. Police say 19-year-old Zeaquan Walker of Rochester is charged with second degree assault and third degree grand larceny.