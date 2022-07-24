ATTICA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two women were arrested Saturday for having marijuana and tobacco with them inside the Attica Correctional Facility.

New York State Police and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested 26-year-old Nautica Maddox, of Gates, and 45-year-old Lorena Perea, of Freeport, New York, for promoting prison contraband in the second degree.

The women were transported to State Police in Warsaw for processing and released on appearance tickets returnable to Attica town court at a later date.