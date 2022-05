SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect caught on security surveillance.

According to State Police, a man used a stolen credit card to purchase approximately $9,000 in jewelry from Kay Jewelers at Destiny USA in April 2022.

Photos of the suspect are included below:

Kay Jewelers suspect, Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York (photo: NYSP)

Those who have information on this incident, or who recognize the individual in the photos are asked to contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000.