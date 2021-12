WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP) Wilton responded to a call of a woman going into labor on the Northway. Trooper Parkes and Trooper Yaw responded to the scene.

When both Troopers arrived at the scene, they helped with the delivery of a baby girl. According to NYSP, both the mother and baby were taken to Glens Falls Hospital and are doing well.