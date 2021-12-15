NY holiday impaired driving enforcement beginning Dec. 17

NEW YORK (WWTI) — State authorities are reminding New Yorkers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that both state and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to target impaired driving throughout the holiday travel season.

“The holiday season is when friends and family come together to celebrate, and we are committed to making road travel as safe as possible during this time,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “As you travel throughout the holiday season, do the right thing and plan ahead for a safe ride home, it only takes one mistake for someone to get hurt.”

According to Gov. Hochul, the highly visible campaign is a part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled over” initiative aiming to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic incidents

During last year’s holiday season initiative, law enforcement throughout the state arrested 2,067 people for impaired driving. In total, 70,878 tickets were issued for vehicle and traffic law violations.

A similar enforcement campaign was held over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Over a five-day period, law enforcement issued 12,975 tickets, 846 of which were in the North Country.

The 2021 holiday impaired driving enforcement will officially begin statewide on December 17. The campaign will come to a close on January 1, 2022.

The enforcement campaign is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.