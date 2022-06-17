ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended 23 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

They also changed the documentation for one property. Several of the suggestions are in the Capital Region.

Owners of State and National Registers listings could get a number of benefits that help them revitalize properties.

These owners will be eligible for public preservation programs and services like matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Capital Region:

Philip Schuyler Mansion : Additional documentation was added for this Albany home of Philip John Schuyler. He was a Revolutionary War general, senator, and member of the local patrician aristocracy. When it was added to the National Registry list in 1967 the documentation did not include information relating to Schuyler’s use of slaves to gain personal wealth and maintain the mansion. The new documentation will include several stories from enslaved people.

: Additional documentation was added for this Albany home of Philip John Schuyler. He was a Revolutionary War general, senator, and member of the local patrician aristocracy. When it was added to the National Registry list in 1967 the documentation did not include information relating to Schuyler’s use of slaves to gain personal wealth and maintain the mansion. The new documentation will include several stories from enslaved people. Boardman and Gray Piano Company : The four-story ‘L’ shaped building in Albany was built in 1853 and then reconstructed after a fire in 1860. The building maintains many of its industrial details and will be turned into housing using historic preservation tax credits.

: The four-story ‘L’ shaped building in Albany was built in 1853 and then reconstructed after a fire in 1860. The building maintains many of its industrial details and will be turned into housing using historic preservation tax credits. First Presbyterian Church of Lansingburgh : This church in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood was built in multiple phases from 1823 to 1958. Originally built as a brick Romanesque Revival church, it has been expanded and remodeled several times. Its expansion and modernization over the past 200 years show how religious organizations have continued to evolve.

: This church in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood was built in multiple phases from 1823 to 1958. Originally built as a brick Romanesque Revival church, it has been expanded and remodeled several times. Its expansion and modernization over the past 200 years show how religious organizations have continued to evolve. Schenectady Police Department : The police department built in 1889 was originally intended as a school. In 1929, the brick and terracotta building was made into the local police station. It served that purpose until 1973.

: The police department built in 1889 was originally intended as a school. In 1929, the brick and terracotta building was made into the local police station. It served that purpose until 1973. Mark House : The historic farmhouse was built in 1791 by Isaac Mark who had been granted a town lease by patroon Stephen van Rensselaer III.

: The historic farmhouse was built in 1791 by Isaac Mark who had been granted a town lease by patroon Stephen van Rensselaer III. Captain Joseph Allen House : This 1814 Federal-style home is in the area of Catskill. It served as the home of Joseph Allen, a Revolutionary war privateer, naval captain, and trader.

: This 1814 Federal-style home is in the area of Catskill. It served as the home of Joseph Allen, a Revolutionary war privateer, naval captain, and trader. Gooding Farm : This Greek Revival farmhouse was built around 1840. The property is 42 acres and has 12 outbuildings. It is a prime example of a nineteenth-century farm operated by one family for nearly 100 years.

: This Greek Revival farmhouse was built around 1840. The property is 42 acres and has 12 outbuildings. It is a prime example of a nineteenth-century farm operated by one family for nearly 100 years. Sweet Homestead: This well-preserved timber-framed Greek Revival farmstead is in Copake.

Other recommendations:

H. M. Quackenbush Factory, Herkimer, Herkimer County

Goff, Way, and Brand Leaf Tobacco Warehouse, Elmira, Chemung County

Stowell House, Elmira, Chemung County

Max and Johanna Fleischmann House, Fleischmanns, Delaware County

Buffalo Public School # 32 (PS 32) aka B.U.I.L.D. Academy, Buffalo, Erie County

Buffalo Public School # 92 (PS 92) aka B.U.I.L.D. Academy, Buffalo, Erie County

Hall Apartments, Niagara Falls, Niagara County

The Sagamore Apartments and Shops, Niagara Falls, Niagara County

Illinois Alcohol Company Building, Buffalo, Erie County

Buildings on Niagara Street at Fourth Street, Niagara Falls, Niagara County

Once recommendations are approved by the Commissioner, who serves as the State Historic Preservation Officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. There, they are reviewed and, if approved, entered on the National Register.

Individually or as components of historic districts, New York has more than 120,000 historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places.