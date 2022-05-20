NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspected drunk driver is facing charges after Niagara Falls police say he crashed through an apartment wall, killing a woman.

Police say it happened Thursday night, shortly before 11:30 p.m. The 41-year-old driver, who was not named, allegedly hit several parked vehicles in a parking lot on St. John’s Parkway before hitting the apartment.

According to officers, once this occurred, a 64-year-old apartment resident became trapped under the 2015 Cadillac. She was freed by members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department but died at the scene.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. Police say he failed field sobriety tests and was subsequently charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI, reckless driving and unsafe backing.

His arraignment was scheduled for Friday. Additional charges are possible.