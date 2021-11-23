New Yorkers staying home more during the pandemic, report finds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Even with the end of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, Americans are still staying home more. In New York, 36% stayed home from April 2020 to April 2021.

The new report by Quotewizard shows states that are staying home more actually have a lower number of COVID cases. New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Massachusetts have stayed home the most over the past year.

(Quotewizard)

The report found that more people are working from home as well. On average, only three out of 24 trips per week were to work. In New York, four out 26 trips were to work and people drove about 39 miles per day.

QuoteWizard analyzed the U.S. Department of Transportation Statistics and data from the University of Massachusetts to find out which states were staying home the most.

You can view the full report on the Quotewizard website.