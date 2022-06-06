BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/WROC) — New York is nearly right on par with the national average price of gas.

Across the state, the average price of gas is down five cents since last Monday, at $4.88 per gallon. That’s only one cent higher than the national average, which went up 25 cents in the same time period.

The New York and United States averages were not far off from each other at this time last year, either, at $3.09 and $3.05, respectively.

Here’s what prices look like today across Western New York:

Batavia – $4.75 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $4.72 (down 11 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $4.78 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $4.79 (down 8 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $4.79 (down 10 cents from last Monday)

– (down 10 cents from last Monday) Rome – $4.79 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $4.74 (down 12 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $4.80 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Still, New York’s averages are actually a little higher than they were this past Thursday, AAA reports.

Despite the implementation of gas tax caps, Rochester continues to have some of the most expensive gas in all of upstate New York.

On Wednesday, a gas tax cap of 8-cent per gallon went into effect in Monroe County, and a 16-cent cap went into effect across New York State. It makes it so people only have to pay tax on the first two or three dollars of every gallon of gas they put in their car.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Rochester was priced at $4.39/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.14/g, a difference of 75.0 cents per gallon.