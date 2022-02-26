NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“New York State continues to lead the way in beating back COVID, but we must continue to work together to fight this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “These positive trends are a result of New Yorkers’ hard work and dedication to protecting one another. If you or your child haven’t gotten your shot, sign up today to help us in our ongoing fight against COVID-19.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Test Results Reported – 117,830
  • Total Positive – 2,213
  • Percent Positive – 1.88%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.89%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,999 (-129)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 227
  • Patients in ICU – 349 (-9)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 181 (-15)
  • Total Discharges – 285,299 (+305)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 33
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,664
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,057
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,784,457
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 9,631
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 85,404
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.0%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.4%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, February 23, 2022Thursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022
Capital Region17.5916.0814.89
Central New York23.7522.5321.37
Finger Lakes12.1810.759.77
Long Island10.079.278.89
Mid-Hudson12.1910.469.47
Mohawk Valley21.1718.9017.93
New York City12.219.889.55
North Country27.4525.6423.73
Southern Tier24.0621.2620.96
Western New York14.4712.7912.06
Statewide13.7411.9011.28

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONWednesday, February 23, 2022Thursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022
Capital Region3.47%3.35%3.27%
Central New York5.02%5.11%5.14%
Finger Lakes3.16%3.05%3.07%
Long Island2.00%1.93%1.93%
Mid-Hudson1.93%1.79%1.73%
Mohawk Valley4.06%3.65%3.47%
New York City1.34%1.17%1.23%
North Country5.51%5.46%5.50%
Southern Tier3.13%2.99%3.03%
Western New York3.71%3.44%3.46%
Statewide2.00%1.86%1.89%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHWednesday, February 23, 2022Thursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022
Bronx1.44%1.15%1.20%
Kings1.09%0.97%1.00%
New York1.57%1.23%1.32%
Queens1.38%1.37%1.44%
Richmond1.57%1.56%1.62%

Yesterday 2,213 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to  4,899,596. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,88638
Allegany8,7869
Broome44,29147
Cattaraugus15,14213
Cayuga15,59413
Chautauqua23,29716
Chemung20,91519
Chenango9,12712
Clinton16,24219
Columbia9,86612
Cortland10,27813
Delaware7,5416
Dutchess63,14838
Erie205,58484
Essex5,44310
Franklin9,03022
Fulton12,24912
Genesee13,5164
Greene8,42611
Hamilton8301
Herkimer13,51114
Jefferson19,57618
Lewis6,0813
Livingston11,4595
Madison12,68312
Monroe149,16160
Montgomery11,6517
Nassau398,082119
Niagara47,15426
NYC2,270,783771
Oneida52,08444
Onondaga106,88390
Ontario19,43310
Orange105,28538
Orleans8,5217
Oswego24,94234
Otsego9,63318
Putnam23,2898
Rensselaer30,78964
Rockland91,13524
Saratoga45,02846
Schenectady32,30025
Schoharie4,8945
Schuyler3,3742
Seneca5,7395
St. Lawrence20,41925
Steuben19,46827
Suffolk422,402114
Sullivan18,1679
Tioga10,47610
Tompkins17,36138
Ulster30,78030
Warren13,24410
Washington11,82411
Wayne16,86516
Westchester246,42667
Wyoming8,2161
Yates3,2871

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1327456.10%5843.90%
Central New York794557.00%3443.00%
Finger Lakes27611642.00%16058.00%
Long Island32114143.90%18056.10%
Mid-Hudson1626640.70%9659.30%
Mohawk Valley483675.00%1225.00%
New York City70628840.80%41859.20%
North Country511937.30%3262.70%
Southern Tier784659.00%3241.00%
Western New York1468860.30%5839.70%
Statewide1,99991946.00%1,08054.00%

Yesterday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,664. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Cattaraugus3
Chautauqua2
Erie2
Essex1
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Jefferson1
Kings6
Monroe2
New York1
Niagara1
Onondaga2
Oswego1
Otsego1
Queens1
Richmond1
Suffolk1
Westchester4

Yesterday, 1,727 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,513 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region964,90194
Central New York645,81191
Finger Lakes863,483177
Long Island2,180,934747
Mid-Hudson1,702,840231
Mohawk Valley324,87254
New York City7,972,64131
North Country303,65720
Southern Tier439,24061
Western New York953,632221
Statewide16,352,0111,727

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region882,343143
Central New York596,997144
Finger Lakes800,079224
Long Island1,935,1511,046
Mid-Hudson1,491,446389
Mohawk Valley302,02160
New York City7,040,71852
North Country274,82972
Southern Tier402,02973
Western New York875,641310
Statewide14,601,2542,513

Booster/Additional shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region454,8912873,654
Central New York304,1593593,367
Finger Lakes475,6093794,672
Long Island1,099,4592,01514,545
Mid-Hudson839,16888510,238
Mohawk Valley162,0401701,798
New York City2,748,6074785,046
North Country142,9141661,704
Southern Tier216,5212412,245
Western New York516,8926545,054
Statewide6,960,2605,63452,323