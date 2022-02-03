New York State COVID-19 update, February 3rd

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 for February 3rd.

“The steady decline in hospitalizations and cases should motivate all New Yorkers to continue to do the right thing and take the necessary precautions to keep our communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated as soon as you can. Encourage your family members, friends, and especially your children to get the vaccine as well.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 191,908
  • Total Positive – 9,418
  • Percent Positive – 4.91%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.51%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,177 (-451)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 689
  • Patients in ICU – 995 (-99)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 563 (-78)
  • Total Discharges – 274,754 (+958)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 114
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,345

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,683

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,040,611
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,933
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 344,379
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -80.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.3% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONMonday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Capital Region72.0268.4762.40
Central New York94.7488.6581.15
Finger Lakes63.1859.4852.79
Long Island52.0945.3640.22
Mid-Hudson52.8247.6942.16
Mohawk Valley88.0582.6375.62
New York City49.9144.6138.96
North Country99.1296.9793.29
Southern Tier88.3986.5276.73
Western New York69.6162.9658.45
Statewide59.0453.7948.03

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMonday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Capital Region9.41%9.13%8.54%
Central New York12.17%12.25%11.29%
Finger Lakes9.90%9.58%8.74%
Long Island7.58%6.86%6.37%
Mid-Hudson5.82%5.79%5.38%
Mohawk Valley9.96%9.55%9.06%
New York City4.26%3.95%3.59%
North Country13.00%12.70%12.20%
Southern Tier8.07%7.79%7.21%
Western New York11.25%10.68%9.92%
Statewide6.27%5.96%5.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMonday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Bronx3.67%3.63%3.37%
Kings4.30%4.00%3.58%
New York3.53%3.33%3.08%
Queens5.12%4.55%4.13%
Richmond5.41%5.09%4.62%

Yesterday, 9,418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,809,825. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany56,072175
Allegany8,40644
Broome42,744152
Cattaraugus14,63560
Cayuga15,12839
Chautauqua22,64289
Chemung20,31359
Chenango8,73449
Clinton15,134122
Columbia9,52236
Cortland9,91560
Delaware7,27934
Dutchess61,983144
Erie201,442544
Essex5,17132
Franklin8,51945
Fulton11,79353
Genesee13,24134
Greene8,19528
Hamilton7976
Herkimer13,10938
Jefferson18,72296
Lewis5,92229
Livingston11,09230
Madison12,18469
Monroe146,231347
Montgomery11,24143
Nassau392,767576
Niagara46,187107
NYC2,238,5403,072
Oneida50,523177
Onondaga103,195347
Ontario18,75870
Orange103,566231
Orleans8,33420
Oswego23,641104
Otsego9,20348
Putnam22,91234
Rensselaer29,695123
Rockland89,90996
Saratoga43,541176
Schenectady31,349123
Schoharie4,71729
Schuyler3,25613
Seneca5,48031
St. Lawrence19,345102
Steuben18,70778
Suffolk417,188626
Sullivan17,73458
Tioga10,11940
Tompkins16,53466
Ulster29,926106
Warren12,74359
Washington11,38863
Wayne16,30654
Westchester242,888295
Wyoming8,03820
Yates3,17017

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region31819561.3%12338.7%
Central New York21315673.2%5726.8%
Finger Lakes55928250.4%27749.6%
Long Island95649752.0%45948.0%
Mid-Hudson61333654.8%27745.2%
Mohawk Valley1278264.6%4535.4%
New York City2,6331,30949.7%1,32450.3%
North Country1125952.7%5347.3%
Southern Tier1668249.4%8450.6%
Western New York48026154.4%21945.6%
Statewide6,1773,25952.8%2,91847.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 114 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,345. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany1
Bronx13
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua2
Chemung1
Clinton1
Dutchess2
Erie4
Greene1
Jefferson1
Kings19
Livingston1
Madison1
Monroe5
Nassau8
New York3
Oneida2
Onondaga3
Orange2
Orleans1
Queens17
Richmond4
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Suffolk8
Ulster1
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester5

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 11,032 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,027 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region959,255402875,001531
Central New York641,440248591,675426
Finger Lakes857,554502791,435670
Long Island2,155,6721,5441,902,4662,023
Mid-Hudson1,685,4161,2001,469,9511,384
Mohawk Valley322,932133298,917173
New York City7,909,6296,0386,954,2807,444
North Country300,681169271,136224
Southern Tier436,598200398,163288
Western New York948,620596866,426864
Statewide16,217,79711,03214,419,45014,027
Booster/Additional Shots  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region435,9692,89510,500
Central New York286,8171,5409,112
Finger Lakes450,1692,34412,820
Long Island1,018,100122,929146,810
Mid-Hudson782,21370,43589,104
Mohawk Valley152,9608354,323
New York City2,573,317375,776435,928
North Country134,0995974,146
Southern Tier205,9751,2615,605
Western New York490,7622,36614,251
Statewide6,530,381580,978732,599

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

