New York man arrested for murder after asking to use homeowners bathroom

MAMAKATING, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested late last week after allegedly attempting to murder a homeowner.

New York State Police confirmed that on February 3, troopers responded to Locust Trail in the town of Wurstboro for a reported assault. However, while en route to the location, troopers also received calls about a white male walking on Locust Trail, wearing a black mask and carrying a shotgun.

Troopers located the subject at the intersection of Firnwood Road and Locust Trail. Upon seeing the troopers, the subject did not resist arrest and was taken into custody.

State Police identified the suspect at 21-year-old Brian K. Scott, of Mamakating. At the time or arrest, he was not in possession of the shotgun, but the weapon was later found in a snowbank.

A further investigation connected Scott to the previously reported assault. State Police said that Scott went to a local residence, asked for directions and if he could use the bathroom.

Once inside the resident, Police stated that Scott attacked the homeowner with a knife, stabbing him repeatedly. Scott then fled the residence with a shotgun from the home. The homeowner was treated and released from the hospital.

Scott was subsequently arrested for Murder: Intention in the Second Degree, a class “A” felony. He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail