ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes will be getting a custom license plate soon!

The New York DMV has been rolling out new license plates for each of the regions of New York State. Each of the plates is designed based on the area — New York City’s plate has the skyline featuring One World Trade Center, Western New York’s features Niagara Falls, and Long Island’s has the Montauk Point Lighthouse Museum.

There is even a custom plate based on the Buffalo Bills — featuring the team’s logo and helmet in the background.

It is currently unknown what the Finger Lakes plate will look like, but the DMV will be unveiling the new plate at a press conference in Geneva at 1 p.m. Friday.

Some of the new license plates can be viewed below:

New York City

Long Island

Capital Region

Buffalo Bills

Western New York