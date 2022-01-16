New York COVID Update: Vaccinations, infection rates, deaths

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update to New Yorkers on Sunday regarding the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you’re not feeling well.”

Today’s data regarding positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 397,524

· Total Positive – 51,264

· Percent Positive – 12.90%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 16.37%

· Patient Hospitalization – 11,713 (-456)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 1,544

· Patients in ICU – 1,613 (-40)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 910 (+14)

· Total Discharges – 254,678 (+1,816)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50,680

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,891

HERDS, the Health Electronic Response Data System, is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Today’s data regarding vaccinations is summarized below:

· Total vaccine doses administered – 34,991,092

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 77,874

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 606,365

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Jan. 13, 2022 Jan. 14, 2022 Jan. 15, 2022 Capital Region 237.95 222.79 214.06 Central New York 260.16 251.06 234.42 Finger Lakes 200.99 187.04 181.09 Long Island 320.18 285.50 246.23 Mid-Hudson 300.19 269.54 252.59 Mohawk Valley 203.50 190.72 182.39 New York City 398.92 357.18 333.21 North Country 190.71 186.10 181.23 Southern Tier 209.17 198.68 189.81 Western New York 244.71 224.04 213.99 Statewide 322.76 291.86 271.02

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Jan. 13, 2022 Jan. 14, 2022 Jan. 15, 2022 Capital Region 18.95% 18.21% 17.59% Central New York 20.98% 20.83% 20.57% Finger Lakes 18.99% 18.60% 18.53% Long Island 22.17% 20.86% 19.29% Mid-Hudson 19.20% 17.47% 16.31% Mohawk Valley 17.84% 17.62% 16.89% New York City 17.55% 16.44% 15.05% North Country 17.11% 17.08% 17.25% Southern Tier 15.01% 14.98% 14.49% Western New York 22.58% 21.88% 21.46% Statewide 18.65% 17.59% 16.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Jan. 13, 2022 Jan. 14, 2022 Jan. 15, 2022 Bronx 19.32% 17.84% 16.11% Kings 16.28% 15.19% 13.95% New York 14.16% 13.42% 12.44% Queens 20.41% 19.20% 17.63% Richmond 17.81% 16.69% 15.18%

Yesterday, 51,264 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,507,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 51,497 557 Allegany 7,724 55 Broome 39,639 322 Cattaraugus 13,046 90 Cayuga 13,820 131 Chautauqua 20,494 153 Chemung 18,531 217 Chenango 7,870 72 Clinton 12,883 221 Columbia 8,638 174 Cortland 8,868 137 Delaware 6,596 48 Dutchess 57,818 760 Erie 185,913 1,770 Essex 4,595 48 Franklin 7,588 55 Fulton 10,588 115 Genesee 12,166 136 Greene 7,522 56 Hamilton 738 4 Herkimer 11,947 87 Jefferson 16,337 202 Lewis 5,471 41 Livingston 10,114 167 Madison 10,877 80 Monroe 136,920 1,181 Montgomery 10,115 88 Nassau 374,615 2,742 Niagara 42,679 397 NYC 2,109,676 28,548 Oneida 46,305 378 Onondaga 92,358 1,011 Ontario 16,999 194 Orange 97,245 981 Orleans 7,659 96 Oswego 21,066 252 Otsego 8,234 88 Putnam 21,613 182 Rensselaer 26,855 295 Rockland 85,172 1,353 Saratoga 39,316 409 Schenectady 28,468 381 Schoharie 4,166 55 Schuyler 2,939 32 Seneca 4,845 70 St. Lawrence 17,412 145 Steuben 16,938 191 Suffolk 398,049 2,915 Sullivan 16,289 188 Tioga 9,180 131 Tompkins 14,695 235 Ulster 27,478 345 Warren 11,533 126 Washington 10,257 116 Wayne 14,663 161 Westchester 232,068 2,171 Wyoming 7,413 77 Yates 2,844 32

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 400 293 73% 107 27% Central New York 322 246 76% 76 24% Finger Lakes 732 424 58% 308 42% Long Island 2,063 1,261 61% 802 39% Mid-Hudson 1,273 804 63% 469 37% Mohawk Valley 154 111 72% 43 28% New York City 5,806 3,086 53% 2,720 47% North Country 97 48 49% 49 51% Southern Tier 211 127 60% 84 40% Western New York 655 415 63% 240 37% Statewide 11,713 6,815 58% 4,898 42%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. More information on variant tracking is available on the New York State coronavirus website.

Yesterday, 154 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 50,680. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 3 Bronx 20 Broome 2 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 2 Columbia 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 4 Franklin 1 Fulton 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 31 Livingston 1 Manhattan 13 Monroe 3 Montgomery 1 Nassau 9 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 23 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 2 Rockland 3 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 13 Wayne 2 Westchester 5

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available online.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit the vaccine website to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit the vaccine website, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Parents and guardians can find new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group online.

Yesterday, 16,217 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,283 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 951,302 619 Central New York 635,863 455 Finger Lakes 849,006 528 Long Island 2,126,749 899 Mid-Hudson 1,663,525 928 Mohawk Valley 320,108 161 New York City 7,797,241 11,243 North Country 297,717 168 Southern Tier 432,270 272 Western New York 937,870 944 Statewide 16,011,651 16,217

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 865,491 307 Central New York 586,183 164 Finger Lakes 782,451 173 Long Island 1,871,807 829 Mid-Hudson 1,447,004 496 Mohawk Valley 295,805 70 New York City 6,810,048 8,504 North Country 268,167 58 Southern Tier 393,870 135 Western New York 855,002 547 Statewide 14,175,828 11,283

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 405,249 2,679 23,094 Central New York 258,848 1,817 16,505 Finger Lakes 412,178 2,153 23,984 Long Island 800,206 6,564 58,620 Mid-Hudson 644,740 4,537 45,594 Mohawk Valley 139,821 906 7,654 New York City 1,990,505 21,610 133,069 North Country 121,253 378 8,179 Southern Tier 189,505 1,707 11,401 Western New York 451,168 2,907 24,228 Statewide 5,413,473 45,258 352,328

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.