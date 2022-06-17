Sophie when she was undergoing an initial evaluation at the MSPCA (credit MSPCA-Angell)

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pit Bull mix surrendered in Agawam is in need of a new forever home after charges were filed for animal cruelty.

According to the MSPCA-Angell, on May 4th Agawam Police and Animal Control were called to a condominium after complaints from neighbors were received from the management office stating they could hear a dog being hit, and crying in pain.

The dog’s owner, Carl Moglika Jr., surrendered Sophie that day. She was taken to MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston due to the severity of her condition. Veterinarians indicated the 4-and-a-half-year-old Pit Bull mix was emaciated, had diarrhea, anemia, a fractured tooth, and a thin coat.

“Sgt. Loiselle drove Sophie from Agawam to the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston because it was clear she needed to be seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible,” said Thomas Grenham, Director of MSPCA Law Enforcement.

Mogilka Jr. was arraigned on two counts of felony animal cruelty on Thursday, July 16th at Westfield District Court.

Sophie’s physical injuries have healed while she’s been in the care of the MSPCA. credit MSPCA-Angell

Sophie’s foster family says she has a big personality and loves being around people (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Sophie is a loving and friendly dog who needs ‘hero adopters’ to help her continue learning how to communicate (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Sophie, when she was brought the MSPCA, emaciated (credit MSPCA-Angell)

Sophie when she was undergoing an initial evaluation at the MSPCA (credit MSPCA-Angell)

If you are interested in adopting her, the MSPCA is looking for a “hero”, a very special adopter, in an adult-only home with no other pets and can be committed to working with a behavior professional to provide the support Sophie needs.

“Despite her history, Sophie has a big personality and is silly and engaging,” Katz said. “She loves being around people and is constantly seeking affection from them. We know that she can thrive in the right home with ‘hero adopters’ able to continue the behavior support she’s been receiving in our care,” said Morgan Katz, MSPCA-Angell director of behavior services – adoption centers.

“It was heartbreaking to see Sophie’s condition when she first came to us,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley. “We’ve been able to nurse her back to health, physically, but there are still some behavioral challenges that we’re working through.”