Naples man killed in Yates County crash

POTTER, N.Y. (WETM) — A 57-year-old Naples man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening in Yates County.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Decker was driving on Phelps Road in the area of the Flint Creek Campground when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Decker was extricated by Potter Fire Department where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Middlesex Ambulance and Medic 55 assisted in the response.

