UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVSH) has announced that it’s holding a St. Patrick’s Day blood drive on March 17th.

The drive is taking place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in St. Elizabeth’s College of Nursing in the ‘Multi-purpose Room’ at 2215 Genesee Street in Utica, NY.

MVHS says that blood donations, supply, and distribution in the hospitals have become very low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are asking for as many donations as possible. Appointment availability is limited, but they are accepting walk-ins as well.

Anyone who donates is required to follow COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a mask.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go online to redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment. Download the Blood Donor App and use Rapid Pass to save time on the day of the drive.