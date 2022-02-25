BINGHAMTON, NY -More now on the arrests of 2 of the owners of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton on rape and drug charges.

According to the felony complaints filed in the cases, 41 year-old Ron Kweller of Vestal is charged with rape in the 3rd degree for having sexual intercourse with someone who was unable to provide consent on November 27th of last year.

Kweller is accused of raping a woman who had just turned 21 two days prior.

33 year-old Jordan Rindgen of Binghamton is facing 2 drug charges for allegedly providing cocaine to the 21 year-old woman as well as a 19 year-old woman.

A third defendant in the case is expected to turn himself in in the coming days.

The alleged crimes did not occur at the Colonial, but inside an apartment building around the corner at 141 Washington Street which also houses offices for Kweller’s real estate development company Rent Bing.

Despite social media rumors indicating that the 2 female victims had been given date rape drugs before the sexual assaults, nothing in the court documents so far substantiate that.

However, the cases may be presented to a Broome County Grand Jury for further charges.

The Colonial and its sister restaurants Dos Rios and Stone Fox, of which Kweller and Rindgen are also part-owners, have multiple other owners and investors.

They put out a joint statement today indicating that Kweller and Rindgen had been removed from day-to-day operations at the restaurants back in December when police announced their investigation into the allegations of sexual assault that were circulating on social media.

They say they are exploring legal options for having them removed as partners as well, although Kweller owns the buildings occupied by The Colonial and Dos Rios.

The other owners say they share the public’s feelings of anger, outrage and disappointment and that their hearts go out to the alleged victims.

Yesterday evening, a New York City public relations firm put out a statement from Kweller calling the allegations false and promising to clear his name in court.