LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two children who went missing in 2019 have been found in New Mexico.

Katie Riford, 37, and her two children, Mason Riford and Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly, had not been seen since February 2019. Their disappearance followed an 18-month custody battle between the children’s mother and father.

Mason is now 4 years old, while Olivia is weeks away from turning 12. They are expected to be reunited with their father, Peter Diarbakerly, who lives in Massachusetts. It’s been since November 2018 since he saw his children.

Captain Tracy Steen said she called Diarbakerly Wednesday night with the news after they were found. “It was a very emotional phone call,” she said. “I think he was very excited to hear the news.”

While the custody battle was happening, Riford expressed that she planned to go into hiding and was unhappy with how the matter was unfolding in family court. When they went missing, Diarbakerly was given full custody of the children.

#Breaking Officials say Katie Riford and her two children have been located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Riford is in custody and is in the process of being extradited. Mason and Olivia are in the care of Children and Family Services in New Mexico. @news4buffalo https://t.co/qG0xo4Fx8f — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) March 3, 2022

On Thursday afternoon, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti and District Attorney Brian Seaman held a conference sharing the new developments in this case. You can watch a replay on top of this page.

During the conference, Filicetti and Seaman revealed that the three had been living in Albuquerque. Katie Riford was using a different name, while her children used new last names.

While there, authorities believe mother and children received help in assuming new lives and hiding from law enforcement.

Riford has been taken into custody on the felony charge of custodial interference. Filicetti believes that after extradition proceedings have concluded, she’ll be released on her own recognizance.

As of the time of the conference, Diarbakerly was on his way to New Mexico to be reunited with Mason and Olivia.