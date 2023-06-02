ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man died Thursday after he drowned in a pond near Carney Hollow Road in Springwater, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the victim, Emmanuel Hershberger, entered the pond to swim with a family member. Hershberger became distressed, went underwater, and did not resurface.

Hershberger’s body was later recovered by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team.

No further information has been released about the incident.