CHESTNUTHILL, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested and charged a man after they say an investigation revealed he was part of a theft scheme where he and another person used stolen credit card information to place pick-up orders from PA Fine Wine & Spirits stores in five different counties in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers started an investigation into the accused, Alusine Bandura Lovell, 21, of Texas, for conspiring to commit theft using financial information belonging to other people.

Police say Lovell would use the information to place money into credit or debit cards and use them at various Pennsylvania Wine & Spirits stores across five counties: Monroe, Northampton, Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia totaling $6,600.

As stated in the affidavit, on July 22 investigators got tipped that Lovell was picking up his curbside pickup order worth $825 at a Brodheadsville, Monroe County state liquor store.

According to PSP, a U-haul pickup truck entered the parking lot, and exiting the vehicle was Lovell, walking toward the liquor store.

Lovell was observed exiting the store with an employee, loading up a Honda CVR with the purchased liquor, stated authorities. Police then followed the Honda out of the parking lot and pulled it over for failing to use a turn signal.

Troopers arrested Lovell who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. He was later interviewed by law enforcement who said he admitted to stealing financial information to place orders of liquor at stores, renting a U-Haul truck to retrieve the items, and flee back to Philadelphia where he would be paid by a co-conspirator.

Lovell has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of a crime instrument.