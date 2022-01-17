Lake Ontario water levels to remain above average in January

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials are forecasting water levels to remain above average on Lake Ontario for the rest of the month.

In a weekly report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, officials confirmed beginning January 14, water levels across the Great Lakes are forecasted to be lower than they were one year ago, except on Lake Ontario.

According to the USACE, over the next month, Lake Ontario is forecast to rise approximately two inches. Lake Ontario’s outflow through St. Lawrence River will also be above average in January.

This is the opposite trend predicted for the rest of the Great Lakes which are expected to continue their seasonal declines and fall by one to two inches.

The USACE also stated that the winter storm currently hitting the northeast is expected to impact the Lake Erie and Lake Ontario basin. A chart with current water levels compared to seasonal averages and predicted levels are included below:

Ontario Erie St. Clair Michigan-Huron Superior Forecasted water level for Jan. 14, 2022 (feet) 245.60 572.67 575.43 579.43 601.25 One month difference (inches) 0 -1 -2 -4 -2 One year difference (inches) +9 -6 -9 -18 -11 Difference from long-term January average (inches) +11 +21 +21 +12 -3 Projected net change by Feb. 14, 2022 (inches) +2 -1 -1 -1 -2 U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Detriot District

Officials advised, however, that water levels shown are still-water surface elevations over the entire lake surface. Water levels at specific locations may differ substantially due to meteorological influences.