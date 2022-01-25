Judge grants stay to keep NY indoor mask mandate in place—for now

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Appellate Court Judge granted a stay on January 25 to keep New York State’s indoor mask mandate in place as the case continues to move through the NYS court system.

Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker ruled Governor Hochul’s in-door mask mandate “unconstitutional” on Monday night. In response, the NYS Office of the Attorney General appealed that court decision.

“Judge Rademaker said yesterday, hey, I am not ruling on the merits of masking. What I’m ruling on is the separation of powers,” Dr. Leonard Cutler, Professor of Public Law and Political Science, said.

In the six-page ruling, Rademaker stated, “The court cannot find any law enacted by the State Legislature that specifically gives the Department of Health and its Commissioner the authority to enact a law.”

The day following Rademaker’s decision, a hearing was held in the Appellate Court to hear the AG’s argument for a stay.

Assistant Attorney General Judith Vale argued that it would be irresponsible to revoke the mandate and the Department of Health did have the power to enact the mandate in December 2021.

“DOH has ample authority to issue this exact regulation,” Vale said.

Following the hearing, Appellate Court Judge Hon. Robert J. Miller, issued a stay to keep New York State’s indoor mask mandate in place while the case is appealed.

Miller stated there is an additional hearing regarding the stay scheduled on January 28 in Brooklyn

You can take a look at the court documents below: