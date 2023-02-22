ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Judge Frank Geraci, a judge of the US District Court in Western New York, announced he intends to assume the status of Senior Judge.

Judge Geraci, in a statement released Wednesday, said that he notified President Biden of his intentions, which will provide the president with the opportunity to name a replacement.

In order for an Article III judge to reach the status of a senior judge, they must be at least 65 years old and serve at least 15 years on the bench — or any combination of age and service years that equals 80. It’s not required for Article III judges to become senior judges.

Once a judge assumes the status of senior judge, they can choose to handle a reduced caseload. Senior judges handle 20% of the total district and appellate caseload. Senior judges also receive their normal salary at the time of taking senior status as annuity.

Judge Geraci first became a judge on the US District Court in Western New York in 2012 after he was nominated by President Barack Obama. Since then, he has presided over more than 80 jury trials.