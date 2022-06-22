SHELBY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A person is dead as a result of a fire in the Town of Shelby on Freeman Road Tuesday, emergency crew members announced Wednesday.

Authorities with the Shelby Fire Department responded to a fatal fire Tuesday afternoon.

Four people were trapped in the home when fire broke out. Three of the people were able to get out but one person was killed, according to Shelby Fire Chief Jason Watts.

One of the people who escaped was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.