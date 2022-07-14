ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The John W. Jones Museum officially opened to the public yesterday. The historic landmark is named after John W. Jones, a prominent figure in Elmira.

Jones escaped slavery in the early 1800s and would go on to help freeing hundreds of other slaves through the Underground Railroad.

Talima Aaron, Board of Trustees President for the museum said the new schedule will give people more time to experience the history.

“We talked about it as a board, we knew it was necessary,” said Aaron. “We have great volunteers, but we just didn’t have enough volunteers who were able to commit to being there more days, more hours,” she added. “This employee, kind of fell in our lap,” said Aaron. “The past three years, he was involved in the Underground Railroad Tour,” she added.

Aaron said the house has a garden that local residents maintain.