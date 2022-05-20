ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — From coast to coast, the formula shortage has hit parents hard, but for Elmira mom Michaela Brewer and her son Beckett, the supply shortage couldn’t have come at a worse time.

That’s because Beckett has eosinophilic esophagitis, also known as EOE, according to Brewer. EOE is a chronic disorder that impacts the digestive system.

“It’s basically an allergy immune response that his body is having to unknown allergies,” Brewer said, explaining that her sons formula options are severely limited.

Twenty-month old Beckett needs a specific kind of formula ⁠— one you can only obtain with a prescription. Unlike most toddlers, formula is a must-have for Beckett.

“Because he has this condition, his nutrition is severely lacking because he physically cannot eat. He gets a majority of his nutrition from this formula,” Brewer said. “He will likely need to be hospitalized if we run out.”

The White House said it’s working to help babies like Beckett. President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act on Tuesday that requires suppliers of key formula ingredients to prioritize delivery to formula manufacturers.

Biden also launched “Operation Fly Formula,” a war-time measure that directs the military to transport formula to the United States from other able, willing countries.

It’s the move millions of parents, including Brewer, have been waiting for.

“It’s scary. It’s s very, very scary,” Brewer said. “We are really dwindling pretty quickly and at this point, I’m starting to get a little nervous.”

The head of the FDA said that concerned parents should soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief because formula could be on store shelves within days.