BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night.

The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them where they shouldn’t could have them seized and face a fine.

News 4 has reached out to Buffalo Police about this incident and was told “they have no comment at this time.”