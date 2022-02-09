UTICA N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The new state and congressional redistricting maps have been signed into law. Senator Joseph Griffo says the new district lines do not reflect the will of the people of New York.

“They created lines in 7 days when the independent redistricting commission talked 7 months about trying to find four or five different proposals that they were advocating for in advance. So, I just think this is unfortunate.” – Senator Joseph Griffo

Looking at how this will impact the community and the state, Senator Griffo’s first concern is losing a seat in Congress. Second, he explains that you need a balance geographically when having communities of common interest such as Utica and Rome.

“There’s a synergy there and I think anytime you try to separate and divide that, it’s a problem. To think that they divided this based on politics shows that they really do have that concern for the people and that’s unfortunate. I think that’s going to be the challenge that will be faced by many communities. Oneida County was eviscerated.” – Senator Joseph Griffo

The senator also says that it makes it much more challenging for representation to ensure that a community’s needs and interests are addressed.

“I think it dilutes it because when you’re farther away from where you represent, it makes it a little more challenging and complicated.” – Senator Joseph Griffo

What happens next? The senator says there will be legal action.

“We’ve seen in several states now that the litigation has been somewhat successful in North Carolina and Ohio. Now, with one-party control and the “will” of the people that was expressed but ignored, I think makes for a more legitimate case before for the courts and there will be court action. Now, what will happen? I don’t know.” – Senator Joseph Griffo