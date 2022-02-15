NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“As cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, it is critical that New Yorkers continue to maintain their vigilance — this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “Please continue using the tools at our disposal that have kept us safe thus far. Get yourself, friends, family, and your children vaccinated, get boosted if you’re eligible, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 70,894
  • Total Positive – 2,317
  • Percent Positive – 3.27%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.98%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,504 (-20)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 274
  • Patients in ICU – 573 (-12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 317 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 281,543 (+236)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 66
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,242 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,374
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,535,140
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,886
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 288,379
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Saturday, February 12, 2022Sunday, February 13, 2022Monday, February 14, 2022
Capital Region  31.4630.7630.31
Central New York  44.9743.8639.68
Finger Lakes  25.4624.0723.05
Long Island  19.9819.0818.34
Mid-Hudson  21.8321.1219.66
Mohawk Valley  38.8337.5034.47
New York City  21.2420.0418.46
North Country  52.8252.0748.96
Southern Tier  40.3739.8838.68
Western New York  25.7324.4323.85
Statewide  24.9523.8922.45

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONSaturday, February 12, 2022Sunday, February 13, 2022Monday, February 14, 2022
Capital Region5.55%5.32%5.27%
Central New York7.63%7.41%6.80%
Finger Lakes5.44%5.24%5.08%
Long Island3.56%3.43%3.33%
Mid-Hudson3.01%2.97%2.95%
Mohawk Valley6.04%5.77%5.42%
New York City2.06%1.97%1.87%
North Country8.08%7.93%7.65%
Southern Tier4.55%4.52%4.41%
Western New York6.06%5.88%5.79%
Statewide3.19%3.08%2.98%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHSaturday, February 12, 2022Sunday, February 13, 2022Monday, February 14, 2022
Bronx1.63%1.46%1.37%
Kings1.79%1.72%1.64%
New York1.81%1.75%1.63%
Queens3.00%2.86%2.70%
Richmond2.31%2.18%2.10%

Yesterday 2,317 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,869,303. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,38147
Allegany8,65418
Broome43,66646
Cattaraugus14,96317
Cayuga15,42319
Chautauqua23,07328
Chemung20,71112
Chenango8,99211
Clinton15,88223
Columbia9,74629
Cortland10,1496
Delaware7,4678
Dutchess62,77627
Erie204,219147
Essex5,3291
Franklin8,84320
Fulton12,10411
Genesee13,44013
Greene8,35410
Hamilton8201
Herkimer13,3618
Jefferson19,30314
Lewis6,028
Livingston11,3407
Madison12,52112
Monroe148,21865
Montgomery11,51612
Nassau396,418168
Niagara46,84037
NYC2,259,824712
Oneida51,49824
Onondaga105,58997
Ontario19,18811
Orange104,75348
Orleans8,4763
Oswego24,47956
Otsego9,48114
Putnam23,1409
Rensselaer30,40631
Rockland90,80244
Saratoga44,52630
Schenectady31,97315
Schoharie4,8395
Schuyler3,3291
Seneca5,6699
St. Lawrence20,00421
Steuben19,20517
Suffolk420,752153
Sullivan18,01311
Tioga10,35511
Tompkins17,03423
Ulster30,42617
Warren13,06018
Washington11,67311
Wayne16,68913
Westchester245,17387
Wyoming8,1665
Yates3,2444

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region18811661.7%7238.3%
Central New York1258769.6%3830.4%
Finger Lakes40818745.8%22154.2%
Long Island55228050.7%27249.3%
Mid-Hudson32514644.9%17955.1%
Mohawk Valley835262.7%3137.3%
New York City1,33058243.8%74856.2%
North Country743952.7%3547.3%
Southern Tier1216352.1%5847.9%
Western New York29815853.0%14047.0%
Statewide3,5041,71048.8%1,79451.2%

Yesterday, 66 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,242. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany1
Bronx6
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua3
Clinton2
Columbia1
Dutchess2
Erie8
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings8
Monroe1
Nassau3
New York3
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens3
Richmond4
Saratoga1
Suffolk2
Sullivan1
Warren1
Westchester5
Grand Total66

Yesterday, 5,042 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,518 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region962,569239
Central New York644,009172
Finger Lakes860,743215
Long Island2,169,962980
Mid-Hudson1,695,907765
Mohawk Valley324,01084
New York City7,961,9992,108
North Country302,280171
Southern Tier437,97388
Western New York952,400220
Statewide16,311,8525,042

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region879,668304
Central New York594,761196
Finger Lakes796,195372
Long Island1,921,7231,469
Mid-Hudson1,482,975949
Mohawk Valley300,731122
New York City7,024,9642,399
North Country273,131160
Southern Tier400,392131
Western New York872,716416
Statewide14,547,2566,518

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region446,5166596,834
Central New York296,8305765,739
Finger Lakes464,6149958,493
Long Island1,065,8602,83626,638
Mid-Hudson815,5592,38719,806
Mohawk Valley158,1513973,105
New York City2,701,4286,73776,969
North Country139,1163662,902
Southern Tier211,6803453,464
Western New York505,0209608,417
Statewide6,804,77416,258162,367