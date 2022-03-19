NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on March 19.

“Getting the vaccine is the best way to keep yourself, your community and your loved ones safe against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We’ve made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID and we cannot stop now. If you have yet to get the first dose, second dose, or booster, do so today. They are free, effective, and readily available statewide.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:      

  • Test Results Reported – 136,585
  • Total Positive – 2,642
  • Percent Positive – 1.93%  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.85%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 925 (-53)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 127
  • Patients in ICU – 147 (-10)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 76 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 289,198 (+141)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 5
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,029
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,958
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,300,871
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,718
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 89,423
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Wednesday, March 16, 2022Thursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022
Capital Region  9.569.058.95
Central New York  26.2124.9127.95
Finger Lakes  7.777.247.49
Long Island  6.897.207.85
Mid-Hudson  8.508.569.95
Mohawk Valley  13.0712.6311.75
New York City  10.1510.3810.80
North Country  16.5716.2617.49
Southern Tier  13.2511.9612.32
Western New York  7.107.237.66
Statewide  10.0310.0210.64

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, March 16, 2022Thursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022
Capital Region2.36%2.47%2.52%
Central New York5.69%5.65%6.08%
Finger Lakes2.20%2.19%2.25%
Long Island1.67%1.78%1.88%
Mid-Hudson1.80%1.94%2.18%
Mohawk Valley2.75%3.02%2.92%
New York City1.28%1.33%1.39%
North Country3.49%3.54%3.72%
Southern Tier2.32%2.23%2.41%
Western New York1.82%1.85%1.85%
Statewide1.71%1.76%1.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCWednesday, March 16, 2022Thursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022
Bronx0.71%0.76%0.81%
Kings1.35%1.37%1.41%
New York1.72%1.81%1.95%
Queens1.08%1.14%1.14%
Richmond1.07%1.09%1.12%

Yesterday 2,642 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,938,563. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 58,44227
Allegany 8,8767
Broome 44,75821
Cattaraugus 15,3357
Cayuga 15,87117
Chautauqua 23,4518
Chemung 21,1454
Chenango 9,2199
Clinton 16,54615
Columbia 9,9695
Cortland 10,41216
Delaware 7,6204
Dutchess 63,55828
Erie 207,04894
Essex 5,5579
Franklin 9,33232
Fulton 12,4496
Genesee 13,5884
Greene 8,5126
Hamilton 8542
Herkimer 13,6438
Jefferson 19,83820
Lewis 6,1202
Livingston 11,5527
Madison 12,86711
Monroe 150,17452
Montgomery 11,7674
Nassau 400,447182
Niagara 47,50615
NYC 2,286,5721,041
Oneida 52,62823
Onondaga 109,421215
Ontario 19,68312
Orange 105,88919
Orleans 8,5532
Oswego 25,43728
Otsego 9,7604
Putnam 23,43418
Rensselaer 31,09314
Rockland 91,67142
Saratoga 45,62920
Schenectady 32,60720
Schoharie 4,9521
Schuyler 3,4103
Seneca 5,8344
St. Lawrence 20,87722
Steuben 19,7268
Suffolk 424,357143
Sullivan 18,2837
Tioga 10,6026
Tompkins 17,92340
Ulster 31,14228
Warren 13,4185
Washington 11,9687
Wayne 17,0467
Westchester 248,604280
Wyoming 8,2521
Yates 3,3360

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    


COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized		Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region624064.5%2235.5%
Central New York472553.2%2246.8%
Finger Lakes1455135.2%9464.8%
Long Island1445840.3%8659.7%
Mid-Hudson692637.7%4362.3%
Mohawk Valley251352.0%1248.0%
New York City2889633.3%19266.7%
North Country381231.6%2668.4%
Southern Tier381847.4%2052.6%
Western New York693550.7%3449.3%
Statewide92537440.4%55159.6%

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,029. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings1
Monroe1
New York1

Yesterday, 3,318 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,433 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region967,727168
Central New York647,21367
Finger Lakes866,166117
Long Island2,189,440540
Mid-Hudson1,710,260407
Mohawk Valley325,81357
New York City8,038,0611,755
North Country305,31637
Southern Tier440,32071
Western New York956,71999
Statewide16,447,0353,318

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region885,654162
Central New York598,96979
Finger Lakes803,531151
Long Island1,948,624656
Mid-Hudson1,501,098459
Mohawk Valley303,26856
New York City7,131,9122,628
North Country276,60751
Southern Tier403,33043
Western New York879,922148
Statewide14,732,9154,433

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region461,6903171,677
Central New York308,5902411,248
Finger Lakes482,0533431,803
Long Island1,130,7761,2986,796
Mid-Hudson863,3289825,286
Mohawk Valley164,774124696
New York City2,955,8753,92221,783
North Country145,835126810
Southern Tier220,2412141,016
Western New York524,7123201,974
Statewide7,257,8747,88743,089