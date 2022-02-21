NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.
“The virus is in retreat, but our fight against this pandemic isn’t over,” Governor Hochul said. “While it might be tempting to let our guard down, I urge all New Yorkers to please remain vigilant and use the tools we have at our disposal. Vaccines work – get your shot if you haven’t yet, get boosted if you have, and make sure your friends and family do the same.”
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 75,109
- Total Positive – 1,483
- Percent Positive – 1.97%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.16%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,522 (-52)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 216
- Patients in ICU – 440 (-3)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 239 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 283,877 (+236)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,492
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,720,330
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 9,656
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 213,076
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.2%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Sunday, February 20, 2022
|Capital Region
|23.33
|21.78
|20.78
|Central New York
|30.76
|28.92
|28.13
|Finger Lakes
|17.30
|16.38
|15.83
|Long Island
|13.28
|12.52
|11.91
|Mid-Hudson
|15.02
|14.32
|13.73
|Mohawk Valley
|25.99
|25.96
|24.93
|New York City
|13.70
|13.19
|12.86
|North Country
|37.34
|35.94
|33.59
|Southern Tier
|30.40
|30.17
|28.30
|Western New York
|18.10
|17.76
|16.70
|Statewide
|16.89
|16.20
|15.57
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Sunday, February 20, 2022
|Capital Region
|4.26%
|4.00%
|3.82%
|Central New York
|5.88%
|5.51%
|5.38%
|Finger Lakes
|3.97%
|3.83%
|3.66%
|Long Island
|2.50%
|2.32%
|2.19%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.61%
|2.49%
|2.38%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.66%
|4.58%
|4.44%
|New York City
|1.43%
|1.35%
|1.33%
|North Country
|7.12%
|6.97%
|6.66%
|Southern Tier
|3.63%
|3.49%
|3.34%
|Western New York
|4.66%
|4.50%
|4.27%
|Statewide
|2.36%
|2.23%
|2.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Sunday, February 20, 2022
|Bronx
|1.35%
|1.24%
|1.22%
|Kings
|1.30%
|1.17%
|1.15%
|New York
|1.61%
|1.59%
|1.57%
|Queens
|1.42%
|1.35%
|1.33%
|Richmond
|1.70%
|1.74%
|1.62%
Yesterday 1,483 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,888,284. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|57,715
|29
|Allegany
|8,734
|4
|Broome
|44,057
|29
|Cattaraugus
|15,064
|11
|Cayuga
|15,523
|4
|Chautauqua
|23,222
|10
|Chemung
|20,831
|6
|Chenango
|9,076
|11
|Clinton
|16,122
|22
|Columbia
|9,813
|4
|Cortland
|10,234
|6
|Delaware
|7,516
|–
|Dutchess
|62,981
|15
|Erie
|205,086
|59
|Essex
|5,383
|5
|Franklin
|8,965
|10
|Fulton
|12,189
|7
|Genesee
|13,496
|4
|Greene
|8,392
|2
|Hamilton
|827
|1
|Herkimer
|13,460
|3
|Jefferson
|19,488
|14
|Lewis
|6,061
|1
|Livingston
|11,437
|6
|Madison
|12,623
|9
|Monroe
|148,843
|70
|Montgomery
|11,611
|8
|Nassau
|397,464
|108
|Niagara
|47,011
|16
|NYC
|2,266,672
|505
|Oneida
|51,864
|28
|Onondaga
|106,365
|58
|Ontario
|19,353
|18
|Orange
|105,085
|22
|Orleans
|8,507
|2
|Oswego
|24,753
|38
|Otsego
|9,566
|3
|Putnam
|23,245
|7
|Rensselaer
|30,637
|14
|Rockland
|91,010
|17
|Saratoga
|44,837
|31
|Schenectady
|32,168
|9
|Schoharie
|4,882
|6
|Schuyler
|3,362
|3
|Seneca
|5,715
|1
|St. Lawrence
|20,268
|13
|Steuben
|19,376
|8
|Suffolk
|421,752
|106
|Sullivan
|18,108
|12
|Tioga
|10,430
|8
|Tompkins
|17,236
|1
|Ulster
|30,642
|16
|Warren
|13,176
|14
|Washington
|11,768
|7
|Wayne
|16,804
|10
|Westchester
|246,001
|49
|Wyoming
|8,203
|1
|Yates
|3,275
|2
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|146
|85
|58.2%
|61
|41.8%
|Central New York
|103
|67
|65.0%
|36
|35.0%
|Finger Lakes
|325
|145
|44.6%
|180
|55.4%
|Long Island
|402
|191
|47.5%
|211
|52.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|213
|84
|39.4%
|129
|60.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|51
|40
|78.4%
|11
|21.6%
|New York City
|917
|373
|40.7%
|544
|59.3%
|North Country
|59
|29
|49.2%
|30
|50.8%
|Southern Tier
|104
|60
|57.7%
|44
|42.3%
|Western New York
|202
|105
|52.0%
|97
|48.0%
|Statewide
|2,522
|1,179
|46.7%
|1,343
|53.3%
Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Clinton
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Erie
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|New York
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|6
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|3
|Rockland
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|4
Yesterday, 1,012 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,129 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|963,989
|150
|Central New York
|645,087
|105
|Finger Lakes
|862,281
|139
|Long Island
|2,176,424
|139
|Mid-Hudson
|1,699,714
|291
|Mohawk Valley
|324,475
|32
|New York City
|7,972,380
|-102
|North Country
|303,129
|45
|Southern Tier
|438,770
|55
|Western New York
|952,426
|158
|Statewide
|16,338,675
|1,012
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|881,333
|161
|Central New York
|596,023
|123
|Finger Lakes
|798,704
|167
|Long Island
|1,930,437
|741
|Mid-Hudson
|1,487,885
|465
|Mohawk Valley
|301,488
|82
|New York City
|7,040,435
|42
|North Country
|274,186
|62
|Southern Tier
|401,469
|65
|Western New York
|873,938
|221
|Statewide
|14,585,898
|2,129
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|452,285
|450
|6,428
|Central New York
|301,699
|405
|5,445
|Finger Lakes
|472,309
|538
|8,690
|Long Island
|1,089,108
|1,822
|26,084
|Mid-Hudson
|831,607
|1,251
|18,435
|Mohawk Valley
|160,720
|249
|2,966
|New York City
|2,746,798
|1,168
|52,107
|North Country
|141,554
|159
|2,804
|Southern Tier
|214,752
|230
|3,417
|Western New York
|513,114
|557
|9,054
|Statewide
|6,923,946
|6,829
|135,430