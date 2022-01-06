Driver identified in fatal Yates County crash

ITALY. N.Y. (WETM) — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motor vehicle accident and fire on New Year’s Day in the Town of Italy.

Following a review by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester the driver was identified as Luke Gudinas Jr., 33, of Branchport, New York.

The Sheriff’s Office says a cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology report.

The Naples Fire Department and Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, and found the one-vehicle accident and a single occupant in the driver’s seat. The victim was extracted and found to be beyond recognition due to a fire that had overwhelmed the vehicle.