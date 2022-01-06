Driver identified in fatal Yates County crash

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ITALY. N.Y. (WETM) — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motor vehicle accident and fire on New Year’s Day in the Town of Italy.

Following a review by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester the driver was identified as Luke Gudinas Jr., 33, of Branchport, New York.

The Sheriff’s Office says a cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology report.

The Naples Fire Department and Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, and found the one-vehicle accident and a single occupant in the driver’s seat. The victim was extracted and found to be beyond recognition due to a fire that had overwhelmed the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss