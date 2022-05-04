The New York State Gaming Commission and its partners teamed up at Tioga Downs in Nichols, N.Y. to share resources available for anyone with a gambling problem.

The Executive Director for the State’s Gaming Commission, Robert Williams, said

“For most of us, gambling is just a fun game,” said Williams. “It’s something people can enjoy, they set their limits, they come, they have some entertainment, and leave,” he added. “But for those who don’t, those for who it becomes a problem, they need to know that there is accessibility that can help them master that problem and get their life back in control,” Williams said.

Williams said that having a QR code on the casino floor lets people instantly get help should they need it.