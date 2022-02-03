DEC warns of avalanche risks in Adirondacks High Peaks

(WWTI) — Following high snowfall accumulations, dangerous conditions are possible in the Adirondacks this weekend.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is warning backcountry recreationists of avalanche risks in the Adirondacks High Peaks region. Avalanches can occur in any situation where snow, slope, and weather conditions combine to create the proper conditions.

According to the DEC, avalanche danger increases during and immediately after major snowfalls and during thaws. As of February 3, three to four feet of snow has accumulated in high elevations of the High Peaks, and due to high winds, snow depths are deeper on leeward slopes or areas of snow deposits.

The DEC warned that as more snow accumulates over the next two days, it will develop distinct layers formed by rain and melting and freezing cycles.

When new snow falls onto a previous snowpack, it will add weight and downward pressure, making lower snow layers more reactive, creating conditions conclusive to avalanches.

“After a cold January, bluebird days and big snowfalls are attracting more recreational enthusiasts to the northern mountains to snowshoe, cross country ski, or simply enjoy the pristine surroundings,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “We encourage anyone planning to ski, board, or traverse backcountry slides and other avalanche-prone terrains in the Adirondack High Peaks to exercise caution and be prepared for avalanche conditions.”

How to prepare for avalanche-prone terrain:

Stay on trails, away from steep slopes when cross-country skiing and snowshoeing

Know the terrain, weather and snow conditions

Dig multiple snow pits to condict stablist tests

Pratice safe route finding and safe travel techniques

Never ski, board or climn with someone above or below you

Ski and ride near trees, avoid the center of slides or open areas

Carry a shovel, probes and transceiver with fresh batteries

Ensure all members of the group know avalanches rescue techniques

Never travel alone

Additional information on avalanche danger, preparedness and safety precautions can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.