ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing.

On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a larceny taking place at the Target on Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing. The trooper was assisted by a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Sergeant who spotted the vehicle that Fairchild got into leaving the store parking lot. A traffic stop was initiated on N. Triphammer Road and Graham Road.

An investigation revealed that Fairchild, who was the passenger in the vehicle had left target without paying for numerous electronics and houseware items totaling over $1,000. Fairchild was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing. She was issued an appearance ticket to the Lansing Town Court on September 15, 2022. The driver of the vehicle was not charged.