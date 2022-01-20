Citizen Action of NY wants budget equity, new progressive vision

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Policymakers joined advocates from Citizen Action of New York as they announced their justice agenda Thursday morning. Lawmakers and advocates are calling for budget equity and a new progressive vision for the Empire State.

“The people who make up these groups want change now,” said Bess Zafran, Volunteer, Citizen Action of New York. Advocates say the working-class people of New York deserve a state that prioritizes access to housing, ending mass incarceration, advancing universal healthcare, child care, and sustainable practices to combat climate change. Our communities have suffered as a result of failed policies, and New Yorkers deserve better.

Some downstate lawmakers echoed and applauded Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed $216.3B budget. The governor outlined some key proposals, including covid relief, tax cuts, and infrastructure spending. Advocates say there’s a lot of good in this budget but more can be added.

“We need more money for roads, and buildings – yes, but we are demanding that our leaders prioritize money for our health, for our kids, for our safety, for our air. It seems so simple but it’s not simple enough to pass quickly apparently,” said Bess Zafran in a statement.

New York City Senator Robert Jackson says he wants lawmakers to work together to get more progressive bills passed. “I feel positive we are going to have a budget that’s going to reflect the people of New York State.”

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz, Assemblymember Richard Gottfried, Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes, State Senator Jessica Ramos, State Senator Gustavo Rivera, State Senator Julia Salazar, State Senator Robert Jackson, and State Senator Zellnor Myrie were in attendance.