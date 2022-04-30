CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Chenango County is facing felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing children on multiple occasions.

According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers received a report on April 15 of inappropriate behavior involving 32-year-old James D. Blackman from Afton, New York.

An investigation revealed that Blackman had raped and sexually abused two children under the age of 11 on multiple occasions in Chenango County.

As a result, New York State Police arrested Blackman on April 28.

He was charged with two counts of Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child, four counts of Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree, two counts of Sex Abuse in the first degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.Blackman was arraigned and remanded to the Chenango County Jail.

State Police reminded residents to report any incidents no matter what their role is if they are concerned that a child is being abused.