Buffalo woman gets 30 days in jail for assaulting police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County woman will spend 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer last spring in Delaware Park.

Savannah E. Karcz, a 22-year-old Silver Creek resident, hit an officer in the head with a megaphone following a dispute on May 1, the district attorney’s office said. Karcz pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, in October.

Police said they were blocking off the Ring Road entrance to Delaware Park around 10 a.m. that morning when Karcz attempted to drive around their vehicle. When officers stopped her, they said she got out of her vehicle, hit the police car with her hands and yelled at the officers through a megaphone.

Police said that when an officer tried to move the megaphone out of his face, Karcz hit the officer with it on the left side of his head. He was treated for pain and swelling at ECMC.

“Any assault on a police officer will not be tolerated,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. “I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant being sentenced to a period of incarceration.”

Karcz was also sentenced to three years of probation.