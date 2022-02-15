BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Smoke inhalation has been revealed as what killed a mother and her infant daughter after a fire broke out on Weiss Street early Monday morning.

Buffalo firefighters were called to the home in the city’s Kaisertown neighborhood around 1:40 a.m. There, they say the stairs had been burned out and there were no working smoke detectors.

The home did not have working smoke detectors. Renaldo calls these devices a “first line of defense.” — Evan Anstey (@AnsteyEvan) February 14, 2022

The two victims were found next to a window in a second-floor bedroom. Officials say the mother was 31, while her daughter was seven months old. Neither her name nor her daughter’s have been released.

Four firefighters were hurt and taken to ECMC for treatment, but all have since been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says it does not appear to be suspicious.