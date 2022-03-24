BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State College closed their campus and canceled classes for the rest of Thursday as authorities investigate a bomb threat.

The threat, which as of 1:30 p.m. is still active, was made around 10:45 a.m. According to authorities, it targeted academic buildings.

Those who live on campus have been told to return to their residence halls. Commuters and non-essential employees have been told to leave. Anyone who can’t get off campus has been told to head to the Sports Arena.