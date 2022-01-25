Advocates call for action to address climate change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thirty-eight advocacy groups gathered outside the New York State Capitol on Tuesday to call on state leaders to take action to combat climate change.

Advocates have introduced 12 bills they said would address climate change, including investing in renewable energy and moving away from fossil fuels. They said state leaders need to act now.

“Climate is not waiting for an election year. Climate doesn’t care about Republican or Democrat,” said Anthony Rogers-White, Dir. of Environmental Justice NY Lawiyers for the Public Interst. “It’s physics, it’s here, it’s right now, it’s not a theory, and we need to act post-haste.”

Advocates also want to see those most responsible for climate change, such as the fossil fuel industry, to be held financially accountable.