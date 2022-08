HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old male received fatal injuries after an ATV accident in the town of Huron Wednesday afternoon.

NYSP troopers responded to Brick Schoolhouse Road and, upon arrival, located the victim receiving CPR. The troopers then took over and performed CPR until the teen was airlifted via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to police, the teenager died at approximately 2:08 p.m.

No further information has been released as the investigation is still ongoing.